‘Fertility is not a disease’: How a medical miracle changed this doctor’s stance on contraception
Fri Apr 30, 2021 - 1:29 pm EST
In This Episode
In this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of the pro-life and pro-family American College of Pediatricians, recounts an incredible miracle story she underwent when she had brain cancer, and how her health struggles changed her perspective on contraception.
