John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

‘Fertility is not a disease’: How a medical miracle changed this doctor’s stance on contraception

Fri Apr 30, 2021 - 1:29 pm EST

In this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of the pro-life and pro-family American College of Pediatricians, recounts an incredible miracle story she underwent when she had brain cancer, and how her health struggles changed her perspective on contraception.

