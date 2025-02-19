Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Fight to stop UK assisted suicide bill is far from over despite setbacks

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Alithea Williams, public policy manager of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), about the latest on the United Kingdom’s assisted suicide bill.

Williams emphasized that the bill still needs to pass a third reading after being scrutinized by a parliamentary committee and then pass the House of Lords. But if it passes the third reading, it’s unlikely the House of Lords would vote against it.

Jonathon also asked Williams what pro-lifers, particularly those in the UK, can do to stop the bill from passing a third reading. Tune in to find out what she thinks.

February 19, 2025

