Was the US NSA involved in pressuring Pope Benedict XVI to resign the papacy?
The mystery surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI remains a critical question in the aftermath of his short papacy. Now, startling revelations indicate that the United States intelligence services — including the NSA — were behind the globalist plot to overthrow the late pontiff. John Henry Westen searches for answers with veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti, exposing what's in store for the culture of life during the unopposed regime of Pope Francis.
LSNTVJanuary 6, 2023
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
