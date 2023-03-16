Find Out How the Bank Collapse Could Impact You

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

This is how the major bank collapse could be impacting you! What is happening in the banking system and how can we best navigate the world’s turbulence? Preparing for the unknown is an essential part of the response to the unfolding crisis, yet there is something even more vital for the road ahead.

Financial analyst and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, has serious cause for concern in this increasingly fragile economy. Does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank portend a dramatic cascade of similar events across the entire financial system, or will the economic contagion now unleashed remain isolated from other banking institutions?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/has-the-financial-meltdown-begun-prepare-now-with-fasting-gold/?utm_source=midvid

March 16, 2023

