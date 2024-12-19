Fired over Daily Mass? A Stand for Catholic Tradition
AJ Barker, a Catholic school principal in Minnesota, was dismissed after just four and a half months on the job due to backlash over his efforts to implement traditional Catholic practices like daily Mass. Hear more about this amazing commitment to strengthening a school’s Catholic identity and how it sparked controversy, leading to a campaign that ultimately cost him his position. Barker’s story raises pressing questions about religious freedom and staying true to one’s faith despite opposition.
