Fired over Daily Mass? A Stand for Catholic Tradition

AJ Barker, a Catholic school principal in Minnesota, was dismissed after just four and a half months on the job due to backlash over his efforts to implement traditional Catholic practices like daily Mass. Hear more about this amazing commitment to strengthening a school’s Catholic identity and how it sparked controversy, leading to a campaign that ultimately cost him his position. Barker’s story raises pressing questions about religious freedom and staying true to one’s faith despite opposition.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholic-school-principal-fired-for-being-too-traditional/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten