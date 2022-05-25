First COVID, now monkeypox: Globalists want you to live in perpetual virus fear
LifeSiteNews Health Issues & Answers Correspondent AnneMarie Scheiber talks to Jim Hale about the globalists' plan for the next pandemic and the real story behind the baby formula shortage crisis.
