Following the science | Frankly Ep. 19

The phrase “follow the science” has been transformed into a secular creed that replaces truth-seeking with ideological enforcement. Once a tool for discovery, science is now frequently invoked to override morality, silence dissent, and impose conformity, particularly in politics, medicine, and social ethics. Appeals to “settled science” elevate experts to the role of prophets while suppressing debate and metaphysical foundations. Detached from God and reason, science ceases to enlighten and becomes a mechanism of control. What remains is not reasoned inquiry, but a modern idol demanding submission.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten