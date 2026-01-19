Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Following the science | Frankly Ep. 19

The phrase “follow the science” has been transformed into a secular creed that replaces truth-seeking with ideological enforcement. Once a tool for discovery, science is now frequently invoked to override morality, silence dissent, and impose conformity, particularly in politics, medicine, and social ethics. Appeals to “settled science” elevate experts to the role of prophets while suppressing debate and metaphysical foundations. Detached from God and reason, science ceases to enlighten and becomes a mechanism of control. What remains is not reasoned inquiry, but a modern idol demanding submission.

January 19, 2026

