FOR SALE: The surprising way Terry Barber saved a Catholic Church

Developers of apartments, bars, and mosques increasingly seek to acquire Catholic Church buildings for their entrepreneurial endeavors, but faithful Catholics can intervene to save these sacred churches. That’s what Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio did twenty-five years ago and now that structure serves as a headquarters for the Culture of Life. Join LifeSiteNews’ co-founder John-Henry Westen for an onsite tour of Sacred Heart, the Catholic Church Terry purchased in Covina, California, and learn how its building and grounds have continued their purpose to promote the Gospel of Life.

June 21, 2023

