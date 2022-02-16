‘For the victims’: Fr. Hollowell’s heroic sacrifice for victims of clerical abuse
After the “Summer of Shame” in 2018, which exposed high-ranking clergyman like Theodore McCarrick as both abusers and colluders in the cover-up of abuse, Father John Hollowell asked and received from God an incredible penance to offer in reparation to all victims of clerical abuse.
LifeSite Special ReportFebruary 16, 2022
