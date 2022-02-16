2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
LifeSite Special Report

‘For the victims’: Fr. Hollowell’s heroic sacrifice for victims of clerical abuse

After the “Summer of Shame” in 2018, which exposed high-ranking clergyman like Theodore McCarrick as both abusers and colluders in the cover-up of abuse, Father John Hollowell asked and received from God an incredible penance to offer in reparation to all victims of clerical abuse.

LifeSite Special ReportFebruary 16, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LifeSite Special Report

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More