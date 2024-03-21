Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Forgotten Garabandal prophecies: Heaven is preparing a ‘Divine Reset’ from God

The John-Henry Westen Show

Catholic author Ted Flynn is sounding the alarm about the ‘Divine Reset’ that Heaven is preparing for the world as foretold in the prophecies of Garabandal. Flynn’s new book, Garabandal—the Warning and the Great Miracle: The Divine Reset that Will Correct the Conscience of the World, describes in detail how Heaven’s ‘Divine Reset’ will completely upend society as we know it. The prophecies of Garabandal assure us that God’s mercy is infinite — no matter our sin — and provide us a path to redemption if we choose it. Ted Flynn’s research into the prophecies of Garabandal is comprehensive, and the message themselves will impact us all. 

March 21, 2024

