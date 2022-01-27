Former contemplative sister encourages us to trust in God's plan
On today's episode, Rebekah chats with Stephanie Mader, a former contemplative sister who worked in occupational health before joining LifeSite's marketing team.
January 27, 2022
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
