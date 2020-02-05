Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Former gay drug dealer speaks out about transgenderism in the US

Wed Feb 5, 2020 - 6:19 pm EST

Dr. Christopher Yuan, a former drug addict who lived a promiscuous gay lifestyle, joins Jonathon Van Maren on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show. Dr. Yuan is now a professor at Moody Bible Institute and today, he discusses his powerful journey and conversion and what the LGBT agenda is to the US.

 

