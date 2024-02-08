Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Former lesbian: A priest's attempt to whitewash sin of homosexuality harmed me

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Inspirational speaker Kim Zember successfully turned to Christ and away from her lesbian lifestyle — even though she was once dissuaded by a Catholic priest to view homosexuality as a sin. Now, Zember helps others discover true intimacy as God has designed and away from the LGBT agenda of “free love.” Zember’s message to the LGBT community cuts directly against the mainstream narrative of sexual promiscuity celebrated by the world and instead offers something true and lasting that only Christ can give. Countless people struggling with LGBT attraction have been inspired by Zember to live above their attractions, put down the lifestyle, and take up the cross of Christ.

February 8, 2024

Former lesbian: A priest's attempt to whitewash sin of homosexuality harmed me

Child of sexual assault shares why he's thankful that his mother chose life

Bishop Strickland calls out Rome for 'weaponized ambiguity' on women, homosexual blessings

SPECIAL: Thomas More Society, John-Henry Westen on winning for life

SPECIAL: Biggest pro-life moments from the 2024 March for Life

LAUGHABLY PRO-LIFE: Watch the world's only pro-life comedian

Tanzanian boys are becoming devout Catholic leaders — with your help

African leaders reject Biden's anti-family neo-colonialism: Africa Life Forum

African archbishop describes resistance to LGBT tyranny from the West

‘End of times’ Catholic prophecies call us to prepare

DISCOVER: A miracle seen by millions & witness the power of prayer

Resisting communism, freemasonry, and globalist disorientation

