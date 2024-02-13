Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Former Lesbian Grieves for the LGBT Community

Inspirational speaker Kim Zember helps others discover true intimacy as God has designed for all people — even those living in the LGBT lifestyle. Zember’s message to the LGBT community is one of love and welcoming, inviting them to consider living in a way that has brought her happiness and purpose that only Christ can give.

Countless people, both heterosexual and those in the LGBT community, have been impacted by Kim’s inspiring testimony. Watch her full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/former-lesbian-a-priests-attempt-to-whitewash-sin-of-homosexuality-harmed-me/

February 13, 2024

