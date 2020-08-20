Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Former Margaret Thatcher speechwriter discusses future of conservatism, global politics

Thu Aug 20, 2020 - 11:26 am EST

In This Episode

John O'Sullivan was a speechwriter for British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. An author and conservative writer whose essays have been featured in National Review, O'Sullivan shares his thoughts on everything from international affairs and the future of conservatism to Brexit and Black Lives Matter.

