Fr. Altman: ‘GREAT APOSTASY’ in the Church: ‘SCHISM’ by Francis and Leo

The end times are not announced by earthquakes or wars alone. The greatest sign, Fr. James Altman warns, is the apostasy unfolding inside the Church itself.

Joining John-Henry Westen, Fr. Altman draws on the warnings of Our Lady’s apparitions, Quito, La Salette, Garabandal, and the testimony of exorcists like Fr. Gabriel Amorth, who witnessed Padre Pio’s anguish over the loss of faith spreading through the Church’s own leadership. The crisis is not external. It is internal. And it has now reached the papacy.

Fr. Altman does not mince words: What Francis began, Leo continues, a deliberate “new religion” clothed in Catholic language, advancing modernism as Pope St. Pius X foretold. The promotion of Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the attack on Marian titles, the doctrinal ambiguity, the moral compromise — all of it points to a schism not yet formalized but already real: a rupture between the conciliar church and the Catholic faith.

The call is not to despair but to persevere. To grow stronger daily. To remain faithful even as the crisis deepens, trusting that God will act, and that the Mother who warned us will not abandon her children.

