Fr. Altman: Life is a ‘non-negotiable’ issue for Catholics when voting

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.22.2020 and re-aired on 10.29.2020. Today, Fr. Altman joins Mother Miriam as a special guest to discuss the upcoming Presidential election. Fr. Altman reminds Catholics that life is one of the non-negotiable issues to consider when voting and Biden is not pro-life.

