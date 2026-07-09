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Fr. Altman on the SSPX bishop consecrations and excommunications

The John-Henry Westen Show

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The SSPX controversy is not about one society. It is a defining moment that exposes the deep divisions within the Catholic Church, between fidelity to historic doctrine and obedience to modern theological innovation.

Father James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to argue that the consecrations and the Vatican’s response have forced Catholics to confront questions many had avoided. “The quiet part is now said out loud,” he says. The choice is no longer hidden: adhere to the unchanging deposit of faith or follow contemporary Church leadership that has departed from it.

The solution is not rebellion. It is rediscovery. The Traditional Latin Mass is not a preference. It is an expression of continuity with the Church’s historic worship. And in a time of confusion, it is the anchor that holds. Altman calls on Catholics to recognize the crisis, stand firm in the faith, and reject the false choice between obedience and fidelity. The true Catholic obeys doctrine, not the men who abandon it.

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July 9, 2026

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