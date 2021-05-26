Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Fr. Altman responds after bishop dismisses him from parish

Wed May 26, 2021 - 9:25 am EST

In This Episode

In a powerful sermon this past Pentecost Sunday, Father James Altman revealed that Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin asked him to resign. This comes as Fr. Altman continues to openly voice the truth, ever since his viral video messagelast fall calling out Catholics who voted for Democrats.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL