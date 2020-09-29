Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Fr. Altman says his office received ‘vile, despicable’ phone calls after video saying Catholics can’t be Democrat

Tue Sep 29, 2020 - 4:05 pm EST

In This Episode

“The people that took offense are the ones that, well, think that it is okay to chop up 10,000 babies on a Saturday,” Fr. Altman said.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL