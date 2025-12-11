Fr. Altman: The PLOT to REPLACE the Catholic Church

Fr. James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to expose what he calls a deliberate campaign to weaken Catholic truth from within. He describes his “exile” as a warning to other priests, enforced through silence and fear, and explains how his new books aim to fortify faithful Catholics with Scripture and timeless doctrine. The conversation also addresses the Vatican’s rejection of Marian titles like Co-Redemptrix, liberal bishops prioritizing illegal immigration over reverent liturgy, and attempts to form a “one-world religion.” Altman blasts these moves as spiritual sabotage, “rat poison” meant to erode doctrine subtly over time.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten