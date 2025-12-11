Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Fr. Altman: The PLOT to REPLACE the Catholic Church

Fr. James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to expose what he calls a deliberate campaign to weaken Catholic truth from within. He describes his “exile” as a warning to other priests, enforced through silence and fear, and explains how his new books aim to fortify faithful Catholics with Scripture and timeless doctrine. The conversation also addresses the Vatican’s rejection of Marian titles like Co-Redemptrix, liberal bishops prioritizing illegal immigration over reverent liturgy, and attempts to form a “one-world religion.” Altman blasts these moves as spiritual sabotage, “rat poison” meant to erode doctrine subtly over time.

December 11, 2025

