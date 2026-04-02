Fr. Altman: Vatican II CRISIS in the Church, EVILS of modern feminism

Father James Altman’s critique of the Second Vatican Council, not as a source of doctrinal change but as a pastoral event whose aftermath — led to widespread confusion, abuse of authority, and distortion of Catholic teaching. Fr. Altman frames the crisis in the Church as deliberate misinterpretations and “incremental” changes to liturgy and practice, particularly regarding the Eucharist, Latin in the Mass, and Church authority.

Fr. Altman offers a cultural and theological critique of modern feminism, gender ideology, and moral relativism. Drawing on examples from martyrdom, scripture, and media influence, he presents a worldview in which faithfulness requires resistance, even at personal cost. His closing reflections emphasize perseverance amid rejection, framing suffering and marginalization as expected consequences of standing for what he considers unchanging truth.

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