LSNTV

Fr. Benander reacts to NPR's horrific abortion broadcast

NPR's horrific live abortion broadcast has sparked international pro-life outrage, and Norbertine Canon, Fr. Alan Benander of "Priests for Life" shares his unfiltered reaction — and insights — into the urgent next steps that the pro-life movement must take.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

LSNTVDecember 2, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More