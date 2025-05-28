Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

As the battle for the soul of the Church intensifies, Fr. Chris Alar delivers a powerful warning, condemning the Diocese of Charlotte’s ban on the Latin Mass and contrasting it with Archbishop Cordileone’s bold defense of sacred tradition. With clarity and conviction, Fr. Alar reminds Catholics that mercy without truth isn’t compassion: it’s destruction. Now is the time for courage, fidelity, and the unshakable witness of Christ.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

Recent Videos
27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Recent Videos
30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Recent Videos
37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Recent Videos
22:45

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Recent Videos
29:37

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Recent Videos
33:26

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration complete?!

Recent Videos
38:37

Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Recent Videos
42:35

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Recent Videos
30:13

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Recent Videos
32:16

Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...