Fr. Frank Pavone remains hopeful: heartfelt interview

LifeSite recently obtained 45,000+ signatures from readers and viewers all over the world and sent a clear message to the Vatican that the pro-life movement proudly stands with Fr. Frank Pavone in the wake of his laicization. Pope Francis has targeted the pro-life movement in a way few Catholic leaders ever have, but LifeSite continues building a culture of life across the world dedicated to supporting pro-life figures like Fr. Pavone. Watch LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale in the latest interview with Fr. Pavone, featuring behind-the-scenes and personal reactions from America's most beloved pro-life hero.

LSNTVJanuary 17, 2023

