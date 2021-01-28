Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Fr. Mark Goring on Biden, Catholicism, and abortion-tainted vaccines

Thu Jan 28, 2021 - 5:18 pm EST

In This Episode

Fr. Mark Goring is a member of the Companions of the Cross, a great charismatic Catholic order. He joins The John-Henry Westen Show to talk about President Joe Biden and his Catholic “faith.” He also discussed COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL