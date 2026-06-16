Fr. Perricone: Why young Catholics are TRADITIONAL

Fr. John Perricone and John-Henry Westen explore the crisis of belief surrounding the Eucharist and the surprising resurgence of Catholic tradition among young people. The conversation also examines the enduring appeal of the Traditional Latin Mass, not simply as a matter of preference but as a source of beauty, transcendence, and sacred formation. Drawing on vivid analogies and decades of pastoral experience, Fr. Perricone explains why he believes today’s youth are searching for authenticity in a culture of spiritual emptiness.

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