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Fr. Perricone: Why young Catholics are TRADITIONAL

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

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Fr. John Perricone and John-Henry Westen explore the crisis of belief surrounding the Eucharist and the surprising resurgence of Catholic tradition among young people. The conversation also examines the enduring appeal of the Traditional Latin Mass, not simply as a matter of preference but as a source of beauty, transcendence, and sacred formation. Drawing on vivid analogies and decades of pastoral experience, Fr. Perricone explains why he believes today’s youth are searching for authenticity in a culture of spiritual emptiness.

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June 16, 2026

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