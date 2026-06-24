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Fr. Perricone's Advice on Enduring the Purge of the Latin Mass

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A bishop in North Carolina has gone “crazy.” He eliminated the Traditional Latin Mass. Then he eliminated any form of reverence in the Novus Ordo. Families are desperate. The diocese has become, as one observer put it, “the Catholic version of North Korea.” Where do they find hope?

Father Perricone says the Cross is the only source of victory. Where there is no Cross, victory is vapid and ephemeral. Catholics who are suffering these indignities are being called to embrace the Cross supernaturally, not with passive resignation, but with the determination to march forward, wipe the dust off, and keep fighting.

This is not a call to wild lawlessness. It is a call to militant Roman Catholicism: to know our heritage, to defend our doctrinal and sacramental tradition, and to never stop until it is restored. The Cross is the path. Victory is certain. And the faithful who embrace both will not be defeated.

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June 24, 2026

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