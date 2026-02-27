Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Francis almost BROKE the Papacy?! | "Ultimate Stress Test"

Dr. Peter Kwasniewski does not deal in hyperbole. When he says Pope Francis’s pontificate was “the ultimate engineering stress test of the papacy,” he means it literally, and the implications are seismic.

In this interview with John-Henry Westen, Kwasniewski lays out what theologians will be wrestling with for generations: a pope who spent twelve years sowing ambiguity, elevating abusers, encouraging confusion, and teaching things the faithful cannot simply accept. Not ex cathedra, but not harmless either. Official documents. Authoritative statements. Things that force Catholics into an impossible position: obey their conscience or obey a pope whose words seem irreconcilable with what came before.

February 27, 2026

