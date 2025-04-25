Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Pope Francis’ death has exposed deep wounds in the Church. While Freemasons and LGBT activists celebrate his pontificate, faithful Catholics mourn the confusion, betrayal, and doctrinal erosion left behind. Fr. Charles Murr calls out 12 years of scandal: Pachamama idolatry, the war on the Latin Mass, sacrilege at Communion, and the Vatican’s silence on grave moral evils. The Church stands at a crossroads. Universal salvation heresy spreads. Modernism rots the foundations. As the conclave looms, the faithful must pray for a pope who will defend the Deposit of Faith, confront the lies, and restore the Bride of Christ to glory.

