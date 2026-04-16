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'Francis is STILL here with Leo' — Fernandez bombshell: Critics called 'dishonest'

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Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández has just made it official: Pope Leo XIV is not reversing Pope Francis. He is continuing him. And anyone who suggests otherwise, Fernández says, is being “dishonest.”

The statement, buried in a recent interview, confirms what traditional Catholics have feared: Amoris Laetitia remains the road map. Communion for the divorced and remarried? Still open. The death penalty? Still redefined. The hermeneutic of continuity? Fernández calls it a lie.

John-Henry Westen breaks down the implications of this bombshell. If Leo is Francis’ successor in agenda as well as office, then the doctrinal shifts of the last 12 years are not anomalies; they are a trajectory. And the cardinal who drafted Fiducia Supplicans is now the gatekeeper, making sure no one turns the wheel the other way.

The warning is urgent: Calls to abandon attachment to past teachings are not pastoral. They are modernist, condemned by popes before Francis was born. The question for Catholics is no longer whether the Church is changing. It is whether the faithful are expected to change with it — or resist.

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April 16, 2026

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