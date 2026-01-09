"Francis Wanted to Create a NEW CHURCH!?" Synodality is NOT Catholic

Professor William A. Thomas delivers a scorching critique of the current Church leadership and issues a direct call to action for every concerned Catholic.

He condemns the “synodality” movement as a non-Catholic invention of sentiment and emotion that excludes God, arguing it is a deliberate lie to claim it comes from Vatican II. With startling candor, he describes the pontificate of Pope Francis as “absolutely disgraceful” and a “brutalization” of the faithful’s sense of the faith.

Professor Thomas, who attended school with Pope Leo XIV, urges Catholics to flood the Vatican with letters rejecting synodality and demanding a clear break from the previous pontificate. This is a plea for clarity, truth, and a plan to save the Church from internal destruction.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leos-former-classmate-warns-this-is-not-the-catholic-church/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten