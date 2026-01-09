"Francis Wanted to Create a NEW CHURCH!?" Synodality is NOT Catholic
Professor William A. Thomas delivers a scorching critique of the current Church leadership and issues a direct call to action for every concerned Catholic.
He condemns the “synodality” movement as a non-Catholic invention of sentiment and emotion that excludes God, arguing it is a deliberate lie to claim it comes from Vatican II. With startling candor, he describes the pontificate of Pope Francis as “absolutely disgraceful” and a “brutalization” of the faithful’s sense of the faith.
Professor Thomas, who attended school with Pope Leo XIV, urges Catholics to flood the Vatican with letters rejecting synodality and demanding a clear break from the previous pontificate. This is a plea for clarity, truth, and a plan to save the Church from internal destruction.
Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leos-former-classmate-warns-this-is-not-the-catholic-church/
January 9, 2026
