Frank Wright: Pope Pius X Predicted Today's Crisis in the Church

An American bishop has criticized the Society of Saint Pius X. Frank Wright argues the controversy is not about one Society, it is about a deeper crisis that Pope St. Pius X warned of more than a century ago.

The Church has experienced a gradual inversion. Fidelity to traditional Catholic teaching is now portrayed as disobedience. Modern theological innovations are presented as authentic Catholicism. The same pattern, Wright contends, has reshaped Western civilization, replacing traditional moral principles with a new liberal political religion.

The solution is not politics. It is not outrage. It is the rediscovery of what the Church has always taught. St. Pius X warned that modernism would lead to the destruction of Catholic identity. The warning has come true. The question is whether Catholics will recognize it before it is too late.

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