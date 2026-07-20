Frank Wright: The West is collapsing - And only Catholicism can rebuild it

Political solutions have failed. Economic models are collapsing. Cultural institutions are hollow. Frank Wright argues that the only coherent foundation for restoring Western civilization is found in Catholic social teaching, and he makes the case even for those who do not believe in God.

The Church’s metaphysics and social doctrine have consistently explained and predicted the consequences of modern ideological errors. They offer a practical blueprint for human flourishing, not the pursuit of profit, not the accumulation of power, but the dignity of the human person, the sanctity of the family, and the right ordering of society.

Frank criticizes a political and economic system that has eroded the dignity of work, weakened families, fostered dependency, and normalized false ideologies. These are not policy failures. They are symptoms of a deeper spiritual crisis rooted in institutional evil. The system is not broken; it is designed to break what it cannot control.

The remedy is not a new political party. It is the rediscovery of Catholic truth.

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