Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Leo Kelly was one of roughly 600 protesters convicted for their participation in the events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Now, two months after being released from prison, Kelly is explaining his side of the story on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Faith plays a strong role in Kelly’s life: He prayed for America on the Senate chamber floor and continued to trust in God’s plan while in prison. He encourages those still imprisoned for January 6 to embrace their sufferings and unite them to those of Christ on the Cross – in an act of love for God and country.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 19, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Recent Videos
50:45

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Pro life activist dies in prison. Did the FBI frame him?

Recent Videos
31:49

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Recent Videos
52:19

Archbishop Viganò endorses LifeSite journalist's book on the crisis in the Church

Recent Videos
19:18

Here's what 'Christ is King' REALLY means

Recent Videos
24:39

NOW is the time to prepare for the coming chastisement: Here's what you should do

Recent Videos
53:19

The question everyone’s asking: Is Francis the pope?

Recent Videos
31:12

Veteran's near-death experience: a journey of faith, war, and divine intervention

Recent Videos
1:26:54

The God-given POWER of women - A call to arms for every Christian mother | John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
26:21

After 25 years of marriage I regretted saying 'yes' but after 30 knew it was the greatest blessing

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...