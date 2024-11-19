Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Leo Kelly was one of roughly 600 protesters convicted for their participation in the events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Now, two months after being released from prison, Kelly is explaining his side of the story on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Faith plays a strong role in Kelly’s life: He prayed for America on the Senate chamber floor and continued to trust in God’s plan while in prison. He encourages those still imprisoned for January 6 to embrace their sufferings and unite them to those of Christ on the Cross – in an act of love for God and country.

