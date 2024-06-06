Most Viral Moments
Freemasonry's Plan to Destroy the Catholic Church

Freemasonry and Masonic influence are now being revealed as key forces corrupting bishops and priests throughout the Catholic Church. For decades, Freemasonry has quietly infiltrated the Church. Now, Freemasonry is being revealed like never before, as the time for its evil fruit to bear has come.

Watch the full report from Catholic author Ted Flynn, including his analysis of the forgotten Garabandal prophecies, on the LSNTV app.

June 6, 2024

Freemasonry's Plan to Destroy the Catholic Church

