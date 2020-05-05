Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

From abuse victim, anti-God, Republican hater to Trump promoting Catholic

Tue May 5, 2020 - 4:42 pm EST

In This Episode

Y.G. Nyghtstorm was raped at the age of 11 by a camp counselor and homeless at 18. He used to hate God and blame him for what happened to him in his youth. Now, he’s a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic.

