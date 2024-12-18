Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

From Atheist to Devout Catholic: Incredible Conversion Story

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

AJ Barker, a former Division I college football player, husband, and father, shares his remarkable journey from atheism to embracing the Catholic faith. Through personal struggles and spiritual awakening, Barker found truth, purpose, and a renewed sense of identity in Christ. Discover how his life transformed through faith, family, and an unwavering commitment to living out the Gospel.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholic-school-principal-fired-for-being-too-traditional/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 18, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

From Atheist to Devout Catholic: Incredible Conversion Story

Recent Videos
3:27

Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Recent Videos
3:30

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the fight isn’t over

Recent Videos
3:36

WWIII on the brink: Ukraine, Russia, and the globalist agenda

Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Recent Videos
2:47

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Recent Videos
3:06

The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:54

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Recent Videos
5:29

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
2:37

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Recent Videos
4:47

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...