From Drug-Fueled Rebellion to Pro-Life Warrior | Bryan Kemper

At the March for Life, pro-life activist Bryan Kemper delivers a gripping testimony of his journey from a life of drugs, rebellion, and punk rock to becoming one of the most fearless voices for the unborn. He shares emotional encounters from abortion clinic sidewalks—stories of both lives saved and tragic losses—and exposes the brutal reality of abortion.

Kemper reminds the world that the battle for life isn’t a one-day event but a relentless fight against a culture of death. Despite the crises facing the Church, he remains unshaken in his Catholic faith, urging believers to take bold action. In a powerful conclusion, he calls on supporters not to idolize him but to pray for him—because this war for the unborn is far from over.

February 7, 2025

