2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
From forced abortions to surveillance state: Communist China's plan for global tyranny revealed

In the first episode of a special series devoted to exposing human rights abuses in China, John-Henry speaks with Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and an expert on Chinese affairs.

The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 4, 2022

