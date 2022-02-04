From forced abortions to surveillance state: Communist China's plan for global tyranny revealed
In the first episode of a special series devoted to exposing human rights abuses in China, John-Henry speaks with Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and an expert on Chinese affairs.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 4, 2022
