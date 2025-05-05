From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Dr. Alicia Thompson, a pro-life doctor particularly active against IVF, shares her powerful personal conversion story, influenced by her experiences with patients and a growing sense of injustice regarding the disparity in how different pregnancies were valued. Her conviction deepened upon discovering the teachings of the Catholic Church on the matter, which led her to change her medical practice. She now integrates her faith with her medical practice, advocating for natural and restorative approaches to fertility and women’s health.

