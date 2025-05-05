Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Dr. Alicia Thompson, a pro-life doctor particularly active against IVF, shares her powerful personal conversion story, influenced by her experiences with patients and a growing sense of injustice regarding the disparity in how different pregnancies were valued. Her conviction deepened upon discovering the teachings of the Catholic Church on the matter, which led her to change her medical practice. She now integrates her faith with her medical practice, advocating for natural and restorative approaches to fertility and women’s health.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:20

From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Recent Videos
5:46

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Recent Videos
3:02

Heaven’s warning? Antichrist now controls world leaders

Recent Videos
4:13

The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?

Recent Videos
3:47

Betrayal foretold? Luz de Maria’s end-time prophecy

Recent Videos
3:48

Is Tucker Carlson becoming Catholic?

Recent Videos
2:10

Antichrist NAMED?! Prophecy points to global chaos

Recent Videos
4:47

Trump’s vision for Canada | 51st state or failed state?

Recent Videos
3:58

War over peace: Netanyahu’s political gamble EXPOSED

Recent Videos
2:42

Trump in Israel's pocket? | How Netanyahu benefits from Gaza’s destruction

Recent Videos
3:36

Netanyahu prolonging war for power? Corruption exposed

Recent Videos
3:32

Why Zelensky & globalists fear Trump

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...