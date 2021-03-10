John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
From Jewish to Catholic to Pro-Life: a physician’s journey
Wed Mar 10, 2021 - 3:46 pm EST
In This Episode
In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I talk with Dr. Robin Pierucci, a renowned neonatologist and associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute. We discuss her incredible conversion story from Judaism to Roman Catholicism, and how she got involved in the pro-life movement.
