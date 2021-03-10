From Jewish to Catholic to Pro-Life: a physician’s journey

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I talk with Dr. Robin Pierucci, a renowned neonatologist and associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute. We discuss her incredible conversion story from Judaism to Roman Catholicism, and how she got involved in the pro-life movement.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/becoming-catholic-meant-to-follow-truth-pro-life-physician