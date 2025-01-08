From Marxism to the Catholic Faith

A journey through radical Marxism, Pagan philosophies, and New Age spirituality in a heartfelt search for truth. Ultimately, the teachings of the Catholic Church provided the clarity and fulfillment sought after years of exploration.

Timeless truths of the Faith can transform lives and offer hope in a world of competing ideologies.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/from-marxist-rebel-to-catholic-deacon-keith-fourniers-journey-of-faith/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten