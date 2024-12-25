From Marxist Rebel to Catholic Deacon: Keith Fournier’s Journey of Faith

This special Christmas episode of Faith and Reason features Deacon Keith Fournier sharing his heartfelt reversion story, reflecting on his journey back to the Catholic faith after years of searching for truth through radical Marxist politics and New Age spirituality. The episode also addresses Bishop Joseph Strickland’s recent letter about Archbishop Lefebvre and the rise of the conciliar church: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-it-is-clear-that-archbishop-lefebvre-walked-an-apostles-path/

