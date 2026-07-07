Fulton Sheen SSPX Letter? Leo XIV’s new LGBT Bishop + Why Abortion Is Treated Lighter Than SSPX

Pope Leo XIV just appointed a German bishop who supported same-sex blessings, gender ideology, and LGBT initiatives. The same Vatican that celebrated that appointment has now imposed canonical sanctions on the Society of Saint Pius X, sanctions that require a more demanding process for lifting than the procedure for Catholics who have procured an abortion. The comparison is stark. The priorities are exposed.

The inconsistencies that have left traditional Catholics reeling are now being seen. John-Henry Westen also investigates a widely circulated letter attributed to Bishop Fulton Sheen criticizing the SSPX. While the letter may be genuine, the host argues it likely does not reflect Sheen’s own thinking, citing historical inaccuracies, Sheen’s declining health, and the possibility that staff drafted much of his correspondence.

The Vatican’s treatment of the SSPX is not about discipline. It is about eliminating the Traditional Latin Mass and the communities that preserve it. The episcopal consecrations were a practical necessity. And the faithful who stood in the rain in Écône know it. The question is whether the rest of the Church will see the pattern before it is too late. A bishop who blesses sin is celebrated. A bishop who preserves Tradition is excommunicated. The Church has turned against itself.

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