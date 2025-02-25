GAY Anime Vatican Jubilee Mascot? IVF Jewelry Madness

The Vatican has sparked widespread backlash by unveiling Luce, an anime-style mascot for the 2025 Jubilee Year whose company has promoted LGBTQ+ themes, and a specialty jewelry company is now incorporating unused IVF embryos into rings, necklaces, and pendants. Critics argue that the Vatican’s attempt to modernize has resulted in irreverence and commercialism instead of faith and tradition.

The jewelry company markets its IVF usage as a way for families to “honor” embryos that would otherwise be discarded, ignoring that human embryos are human lives and should be treated with dignity. The discussion extends to the moral issues surrounding IVF itself, arguing that it undermines God’s design for conception.

