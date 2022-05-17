The John-Henry Westen Show

Gen Z college student takes Christian faith more seriously after COVID pandemic lockdowns

John-Henry's guest today is Stella Moore, LifeSite's marketing coordinator and host of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast. Stella shares what motivates her to speak out about important pro-life and pro-family issues, as well as how she navigates the contemporary world as a young adult committed to the Catholic faith.

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

