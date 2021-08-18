Gen Z is embracing the pro-life message and bringing a ‘new wave’ of activism
Jonathon spoke with Cameron Côté, a pro-life activist with the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, to discuss why more young people are deciding to advocate for the unborn. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gen-z-is-embracing-the-pro-life-message-and-bringing-a-new-wave-of-activism
The Van Maren ShowAugust 18, 2021
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
