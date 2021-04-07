Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Gender ‘transitioning’ for children is the biggest ‘child abuse scandal’ of our time

Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 4:25 pm EST

Chris Elston, an activist for children against gender “transitioning,” joins The Van Maren Show today to expose the terrible effect puberty blockers have on young people. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gender-transitioning-for-children-is-the-biggest-child-abuse-scandal-of-our-time  

