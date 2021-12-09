Generosity: 'To whom much is given, much is required'
Join Lisa and Rebekah as they speak with David and Margaret Bereit. They share their story, from finding each other and ways to keep their love alive day-to-day to the founding of 40 Days for Life and continued work in the pro-life mission. The discussion goes even deeper when the topic of generosity begins... Grab a beverage and pop in those headphones! LifeSiteNews just kicked off our end of year Christmas campaign fundraiser, so as we discuss the topic of generosity and giving of our time, talent and treasure, I want to encourage you to consider a gift of support to help us reach our goal to that we can continue to provide the news that you and your families rely on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can go to give.lifesitenews.com to donate.
Ladies of LifeSiteDecember 9, 2021
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
